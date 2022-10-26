U.S. oil remains neutral in a range of $83.76 to $85.44 per barrel, and an escape could suggest a direction.

The consolidation range looks unclear, which could be a part of a wave C from $88.17 and may travel to $81.03, or a part of wave B from $82.40 that may extend to $88.17.

A break above $85.44 could confirm a target zone of $86.50 to $87.87, while a break below $83.76 may be followed by a drop towards $81.03-$82.90 range.

On the daily chart, oil remains sideways in a similar range of $83.17 to $87.44. Trending signals will become clearer when the contract moves out of range.

A break above $87.44 may signal the progress of a wave c towards $94.37 while a break below $83.17 may open the way towards $76.25-$79.57 range.

** Wang Tao is a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. The views expressed are his own.

