Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, has commissioned its new 1.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) at its alumina refinery in Lanjigarh, Odisha taking its annual capacity to 3.5 MTPA.

A company statement said this additional 1.5 MTPA capacity is a part of the company’s ongoing expansion to take the overall nameplate capacity at the Lanjigarh refinery from the current 2 MTPA to 5 MTPA, to support its increasing aluminium production. The company’s expansion plans are aimed at becoming one of the top three global players.

Vedanta Aluminium offers quality aluminium products, including India’s first low-carbon “green” aluminium range, branded Restora. These products find critical applications in sectors such as automotive, aerospace, defence, infrastructure, power projects, electricals and packaging, amongst others.

100% vertical integration

The company is also one of the largest producers of premier smelter grade alumina (SGA), a key raw material for the company’s aluminium plants in Jharsuguda (Odisha) and BALCO (Chhattisgarh).

John Slaven, CEO, Vedanta Aluminium, said “...the expanded capacity strengthens our raw material security and reduces costs for our Jharsuguda and BALCO aluminium smelters. It is a significant step towards 100 per cent vertical integration and strongly positions us for sustainable growth within the global aluminium market.”

Vedanta Aluminium accounts for over 50 per cent of aluminium production in the country.