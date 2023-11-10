Coral Laboratories Ltd’s shares were up by 20 per cent after the company reported a 22 per cent increase in profit for the quarter ended 30 September 2023 at ₹6 crore compared to ₹4.89 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s revenues were down 9.92 per cent to ₹23.14 crore compared to ₹25.69 crore last year. Sequentially, the company’s profits were higher by 226 per cent compared to ₹1.84 crore in the previous quarter.

The shares were up by 20 per cent to ₹366 at 10 am on the BSE.