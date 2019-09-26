Decks cleared for Brookfield’s acquisition of Hotel Leela assets

Office buzz
Seasonal spurtIt’s not just sales that get a seasonal spurt during the festive season. The retail sector adds ...
vAll hurdles have now been cleared for Brookfield to acquire some assets owned by Hotel Leela Venture (HLV) in one of India’s largest hotel deal worth nearly ₹4,000 crore. The Securities Appellate Tribunal on Wednesday quashed ITC’s appeal against the sale of assets. Tobacco major ITC, which also owns five star hotel properties and is a shareholder in Hotel Leela, had complained that the deal with Brookefield violated provisions of related-party transactions. The deal involves HLV’s four hotel properties and a land parcel.
Following the complaint by ITC, SEBI had put the deal on hold earlier this year. But a few weeks ago, the regulator allowed HLV to conduct a shareholder vote-seeking approval for sale of the assets to Brookfield. Accordingly, the hospitality company had issued fresh postal ballot notices to its shareholders on August 13, with plans to declare results on September 18. SEBI also allowed JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company, which owns 26 per cent in HLV, to vote on the deal.
In an oral order on Wednesday, SAT rejected ITC’s plea challenging the SEBI order.
According to the proposed sale agreement, the promoters and affiliates of HLV are also entitled to a consideration of ₹300 crore from Brookfield on account of any intellectual property (IP) held, apart from certain business expansion services that the promoters had agreed to provide to the investor. The assets include hotel properties in Delhi, Bengaluru, Udaipur and Chennai. It involved a separate deal between Brookfield and HLV promoters for IP where shareholders had raised objection.
Seasonal spurtIt’s not just sales that get a seasonal spurt during the festive season. The retail sector adds ...
At ‘Adobe for All’ you get a glimpse of the magic that happens when everyone speaks up
Are there ways to minimise the pain of people in PSU banks?
As peers, are we all equal or are there unseen dynamics at play?
Side-pockets in debt funds allow bad bonds to be separated from good ones
Apartments in multi-storeyed buildings may not be really cost-effective for owners
Conservative investors can consider buying these bonds from the secondary market
The key benchmark indices gained sharply last week, breaking important hurdles
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...