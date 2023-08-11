Decorous Investment and Trading Ltd.’s shares were down by 5 per cent after the company reported a 0.83 per cent increase in profits for the quarter ending June 30, 2023, at ₹36.64 lakh compared to ₹36.34 lakh during the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s revenues were up by 4.5 per cent to ₹79.01 lakh compared to ₹75.61 lakh last year. Sequentially, the company’s profits were higher by 219 per cent compared to ₹11.46 lakh in the previous quarter.

The shares were down by 5 per cent to ₹16 at 10.30 am on BSE.

