Delhivery stock surged by 6.09 per cent at ₹387.60 on the NSE as of 2:47 pm on Thursday, following the launch of its gateway in Bhiwandi. The stock closed at ₹387.10, up by 5.95 per cent.

Built over 1,200,000 sq ft. of land area, automated gateway has 196 docking stations and is designed to transact over 8,000 tonnes of freight, with 1600 vehicles transiting through it daily, a vehicle every 54 seconds, the company said in its statement.

The facility’s automation system, developed by Falcon Autotech (Delhivery invested company), comprises 1.8 km of integrated double-deck cross-belt sorters coupled with over 5kms of material conveyance systems, and is equipped to process over 32,000 shipments and 17,000 freight units per hour.

Commenting on the terminal launch, Sahil Barua, Managing Director and CEO, Delhivery, stated, “Our expanded Bhiwandi gateway will enable us to increase capacity for Mumbai and the West Zone’s large and SME freight shippers while maintaining world-class service reliability and efficiency.”

