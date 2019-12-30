Broker's call

Huawei GT 2: The fitness smartwatch with long battery life
An elegant and premium looking fitness and health companion with long battery life
Anand Rathi
Dishman Carbogen (Buy)
CMP: ₹85.5
Target: ₹227
Key takeaways: a) Policy for amortisation of goodwill is unlikely to be altered as the company remains confident of complying with the norms. It is likely to continue to take an annual amortisation charge of ₹88 crore and might accelerate the pace at which goodwill is being amortised in future. It is also in process of migrating to the new tax regime and expects substantial decline in cash tax payments upon migration.
b) Currently it has over 500 molecules in various stages of development of which 18 molecules are in late phase 3 trials. It anticipates at least 3-4 molecules to get commercialised in the next couple of years post which the molecules will be transferred to India. The company has maintained its steady state sales guidance of 8-10 per cent (1HFY20 sales growth at 6 per cent) and expects EBITDA margins to expand 300bps in next 3-5 years.
Valuation: Dishman remains fully committed to scaling up its business and primary growth drivers such as commercialisation of molecules in late phase 3 (18 molecules) and global dominance in Vitamin D are likely to help Dishman report revenue and PAT CAGR of 11 per cent and 15 per cent respectively over FY19-21. We maintain ‘buy’.
Risks: Currency fluctuations, regulatory hurdles, deferred orders.
An elegant and premium looking fitness and health companion with long battery life
An intervention programme in Gujarat helps achieve safe motherhood
How an anganwadi centre came up in Chittorgarh’s Arania village
The village of Seri in Himachal Pradesh is going all out to protect the endangered bird species
A narrow rally in stocks and debt defaults saw investors get a rather raw deal in 2019. We ask leading fund ...
This should provide a cushion against corrective declines
In a tough year for most asset classes, we broad-based our offerings and introduced more insightful new ...
The fund invests in large- and mid-cap stocks of both value and growth companies
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...