Morgan Stanley’s latest insights on the real estate sector favor Godrej Properties and Prestige Estates for their robust pre-sales growth momentum and attractive valuations.
| Photo Credit:
Andrii Yalanskyi
Morgan Stanley (MS) has highlighted the real estate sector’s outlook, favouring companies like Godrej Properties and Prestige Estates based on robust pre-sales growth expected in FY24/25 and their attractive valuations. The forecast for the industry’s first quarter of FY25 remains subdued due to fewer project launches.
Comparatively, MS expects stronger first-quarter sales from companies such as DLF, Oberoi Realty, and Godrej Properties.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.