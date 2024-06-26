Morgan Stanley (MS) has highlighted the real estate sector’s outlook, favouring companies like Godrej Properties and Prestige Estates based on robust pre-sales growth expected in FY24/25 and their attractive valuations. The forecast for the industry’s first quarter of FY25 remains subdued due to fewer project launches.

Comparatively, MS expects stronger first-quarter sales from companies such as DLF, Oberoi Realty, and Godrej Properties.