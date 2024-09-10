Domestic markets are expected to open on a flattish to positive note on Tuesday amid mixed signals from global markets Though the US markets closed on a strong note overnight, Asian stocks are mixed. In early deals on Tuesday, stocks in Tokyo and Australia inched up, while Korean stocks are down.

However, analysts expect a risk-on strategy to continue for domestic markets.

Vikram Kasat, Head - Advisory, PL Capital - Prabhudas Lilladher, said:The Indian equity market has been performing robustly, driven by strong domestic consumption, resilient corporate earnings, and favourable government policies. Compared to global markets, India stands out with steady growth amid global uncertainties such as inflation and recessionary pressures in major economies. While developed markets such as the US and Europe have faced challenges due to higher interest rates, India’s market benefits from favourable demographics, rising foreign direct investments (FDI), and an expanding middle class. However, external factors like global oil prices and geopolitical tensions still pose risks.”

Gift Nifty is ruling at 25.040, against a Nifty futures value of 24,906.

The India VIX decreased by 6.44 per cent intraday, settling at 14.2375, indicating reduced volatility.

In the Open Interest (OI) data, the highest OI on the call side was observed at the 25,200 and 25,300 strike prices, while on the put side, the highest OI was at the 24,500 strike price, said Mandar Bhojane, Technical analyst, Choice Broking.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said: Despite global volatility, domestic equities have shown resilience at every decline and have recovered by ~200 points from lower levels. This is supported by healthy macros and retail participation. Overall, we expect the market to continue its consolidation mode with a gradual up-move. US andEurope policy meetings in the near term would keep investors on edge.