Shares of Drone Destinations on Friday made a stellar listing, as they closed 57 per cent higher on the NSE-Emerge. As against IPO price of ₹65, the stock closed at ₹102.10. It opened the day at ₹107.45.

The SME IPO was subscribed a whopping 191.65 times, with quota for qualified institutional bidders receiving bids for 50.46 times, while allocation for non-institutional bidders was booked 243.85 times and portion for retail investors was subscribed 250.09 times between July 7 and 13.

The ₹44.2-crore issue fetched bids worth ₹5,500 crore.