EaseMyTrip, an Indian online travel platform, has been named the ‘Best Online Travel Portal of India’ at the Prestigious Brands of India 2024 awards. The accolade was announced during the Goal Fest Conclave 2024. The award, determined through a three-phase research process by BARC Asia, recognizes EaseMyTrip’s contributions to the travel industry and its commitment to customer satisfaction.

The shares of EaseMyTrip were trading at ₹40.13 down by ₹0.44 or 1.08 per cent on the NSE today at 10:15 am.

Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip said, “We are honoured to be recognised as the Best Online Travel Portal of India. This award is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our entire team, who strive to provide the best travel experience to our customers. The most rewarding aspect of this achievement is knowing that we’ve remained a company that has shown the power of organic growth in the Indian corporate landscape. These accolades attest the love and trust our nation and its people have placed in us, and there is truly nothing more satisfying than that. Our focus remains on innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction as we continue to redefine how India travels.”

EaseMyTrip offers comprehensive travel solutions including air tickets, hotels, holiday packages, and ancillary services. The company has maintained profitability since its inception and has expanded internationally with offices in several countries.