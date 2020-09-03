Embassy REIT to be included in FTSE EPRA Emerging Index

Embassy Office Parks REIT, India's first listed REIT and the largest in Asia by area, will be included in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Emerging Index from September 21.

The changes were announced by FTSE Russell as part of the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Real Estate Index Series September 2020 quarterly review on September 2, 2020, it said in a notice to the stock exchanges.

Michael Holland, CEO of Embassy REIT, said: "We are delighted to be included in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Emerging Index. Since listing in April 2019, Embassy REIT has set a high benchmark for the listed commercial real estate sector in India. Embassy REIT achieved total returns of approximately 24 per cent, and has distributed over ₹2,300 crore ($310 million) to unitholders. Our inclusion into this prominent real estate benchmark for global investors will further enhance the REIT's profile, increase our trading liquidity, broaden our unitholder register, and deepen the pools of capital that can potentially invest in the REIT."

Shares of Embassy Office Parks REIT is currently trading at ₹369 on the BSE.