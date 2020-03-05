Broker's call: Essel Propack (Buy)

iQOO 3 review: A gaming centric phone with Snapdragon 865
One might think the Chinese company BBK had its hands full managing all its multiple brands and sub-companies.
Emkay Global
Essel Propack (Buy)
CMP: ₹173.5
Target: ₹200
Essel Propack derives 25 per cent of its revenue (FY19) from East Asia Pacific (for 9MFY20 its revenue share was 22.8 per cent). China accounts for the majority of revenue in this geography. Essel’s facility in China has been shut since February 2020 due to Covid-19.
Essel exports laminates from China and supplies laminated tubes to its Chinese Oral and non-oral customers. The company has diverted laminate exports from China to its India facility; however, the inability to cater to local demand could lead to a loss of revenue.
As we are yet to see any visibility on the reopening of the China facility and normalcy returning to operations, we trim FY20/21/22E revenue by 2 per cent/1 per cent/1 per cent. After strong cost optimisation in Q3FY20, we raise FY20/21/22E EBITDA margin by 33/20/20 bps.
We believe that Covid-19-related disruptions are temporary and will pass. As of now, we have not factored in any material impact in FY21. If Covid-19 disruptions prolong, there could be further downside to our revenue estimates. Our EBITDA margin assumptions at 20.4 per cent/21.6 per cent/22.2 per cent for FY20/21/22E are conservative as Essel has already delivered 22.2 per cent in Q3FY20. Maintain ‘Buy’ with a TP of ₹200 (9x FY22E EV/EBITDA).
One might think the Chinese company BBK had its hands full managing all its multiple brands and sub-companies.
The latest from Xiaomi’s new spin-off lives up to its popular predecessor’s legacy, especially in looks and ...
Indian carriers’ global ambitions were clipped on that fateful day, March 13, 2019
IndiGo and SpiceJet had a good December quarter but the outlook doesn’t look encouraging, given the ...
Investors can bargain-hunt for blue-chips and continue with their mutual fund SIPs
Weak revenue growth, reliance on States for revenue and increasing competition are key risks
The fund has a track record of outperformance during market upsides as well as downsides
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Power Grid Corporation at current levels.
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...