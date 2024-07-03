The new SEBI rules on uniform levy may dissuade new discount brokers from coming into the market, impact trading volumes somewhat and give investors a clearer picture of fees.

Brokerage charges, which have not increased in over a decade, can increase anywhere from 30-100 per cent, said experts. Discount brokers who are not charging anything or charging very low will be the first to increase brokerage, after taking into account the competition and the potential loss of market share. Full-service brokers, on the other hand, are likely to absorb the revenue hit and not tinker with rates. Any increase in fees may happen over 3-6 months.

“Full-service brokers will now compete with a pricing structure of discount brokers that may not be as competitive as before, enabling them to attract a higher number of new customers. At the same time, existing customers of discount brokers will not necessarily migrate to the full-service ones unless they are dissatisfied with the former and the rate differential is very narrow,” said Deepak Jasani, Head - Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

So, if a 10-basis points difference may not be substantial but a 30-bps difference may prompt a shift, he said.

Discount brokers charge a flat fee of ₹20 for intraday and F&O trades. Full-service brokers charge 20-30 bps as a percentage of the quantum of trades placed, which is negotiable.

Discount broking has continued to attract new players. PhonePe, for instance, entered the space last year with its Share.Market platform. Brokers such as Zerodha had disrupted the industry several years ago with their discounting model, which remains a mainstay of digital brokers to this day.

The Covid-19 pandemic was a tipping point for discount brokers, helping the likes of Zerodha, Upstox, Angel One, 5paisa and Groww to chalk up a market share of over 50 per cent.

Advantage investors

The new SEBI rules on uniform levy will standardise charge structures across all market members, ensuring greater transparency, making it easier to compare brokerage services.

“While investors might initially benefit from reduced costs, brokers might eventually adjust their fees to maintain profitability, potentially leading to higher trading costs. This also encourages brokers to innovate and offer better value-added services to stay competitive,” said Tejas Khoday, Co-founder and CEO of FYERS, a discount broker.

Price-sensitive investors might reduce their trading activity, if fees increase, said Khoday. However, long-term investors, focused more on performance than on transaction costs, might be less affected.

He said that brokers may counter higher fees by offering enhanced services, which could help retain clients.

“Trading volumes for the high frequency traders, algo or prop traders may reduce initially depending on the increase in charges. On the flip side, traders may get more active if there is volatility and there are opportunities to make money to make up for the loss of income from higher brokerage,” said Jasani.

Brokers may introduce strategies to retain clients, such as improved trading platforms and better research services, said Khoday. Smaller brokers heavily reliant on transaction fee arbitrage might struggle, leading to market consolidation, he said.