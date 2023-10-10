Fineotex Chemical Limited’s shares were up by 1.62 per cent after the company announced its engagement with BDO India LLP, a member of BDO International, a global professional services firm, for advisory services on taxation matters. The partnership will see BDO India LLP advising Fineotex Chemical Limited on various aspects of direct and indirect taxation.

BDO India LLP is recognised for its experience in taxation, assurance, advisory, outsourcing, and digital services, with a global presence spanning over 160 countries and territories. The engagement aims to enhance tax processes, ensure compliance, and minimize potential tax risks for Fineotex Chemical Limited and its subsidiaries.

Fineotex Chemical Limited offers over 475 products and exports to more than 69 countries. Its manufacturing facilities are located in Mumbai and Ambernath, India, as well as Selangor, Malaysia, with a combined capacity of 1,04,000 MTPA.

The shares were up by 1.62 per cent to ₹313 at 10.30 am on the BSE.

