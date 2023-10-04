Fineotex Chemical Limited has been granted accreditation by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) for its laboratory located at Sasmira Institute, Worli, Mumbai.

NABL, an Indian accreditation body, evaluates and accredits laboratories to ensure they adhere to international standards of quality and competence. The accreditation affirms that Fineotex Chemical’s laboratory has undergone a thorough assessment and has demonstrated its proficiency in conducting testing and calibration activities in accordance with globally recognized standards. Fineotex Chemical’s laboratory is now poised to engage in global collaborations, offer services to international clients, and access a wider market.

Aarti Jhunjhunwala, Executive Director of Fineotex Chemical, said, “Fineotex Chemical has always been at the forefront of driving positive change in the industry by focusing on highest quality standards. This achievement is a testament of the hard work, dedication and commitment of our team to uphold the highest standards of precision and quality in our services. It validates our competence, accuracy and adherence to international quality standards. With this accreditation, we affirm our commitment to delivering accurate and dependable results to our customers, ensuring the highest level of satisfaction.”

However, shares were down by 1.81 per cent to ₹311.75 at 1.29 p.m. on the BSE.

