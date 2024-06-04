Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd. through its wholly owned subsidiary, Time Medical International Ventures (India) Private Limited, partnered with The Therapy Platform PTE. Ltd. to revolutionize mental healthcare with advanced technology and solution.

Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd, based in Chennai, is known for its production of MRI systems is venturing into the mental health space. The Therapy Platform PTE. Ltd. specializes in enhancing psychological counseling services using AI technology.

The company said, with a growing demand for effective mental health treatments, the partnership aims to address this need by offering solutions.

Ravindran Govindan, Chairman & Managing Director of Fischer MVL, said, “Our alliance with The Therapy Platform underscores our commitment to invest in mental healthcare solutions. We consider this sector as essential healthcare yet heavily under-served and intend to take global leadership in this space.

By harnessing the power of AI and cutting-edge technology, we aim to offer comprehensive diagnostic and monitoring solutions that can empower healthcare providers and patients to take control of their mental health journey while reducing the burden on the caregivers and society.”

The shares were down by 3.27 per cent to ₹542 at 3.15 pm on the BSE.