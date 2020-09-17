Dollar rises after Fed's upbeat economic outlook

How to easily do your own contact tracing
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
The dollar edged up against major currencies on Thursday following the US Federal Reserve's upbeat assessment of the economic recovery and as its increased tolerance for higher inflation push bond yields higher.
At its policy meeting, the Fed pledged to keep rates near zero until the labour market reaches “maximum employment” and inflation is on track to “moderately exceed” the 2 per cent inflation target.
The Fed also expects economic growth to improve from the coronavirus-induced drop they projected in June.
The dollar index rose 0.2 per cent against six major currencies to trade at 93.389, while changing hands at 1.1777 against the euro.
The greenback initially fell after the Feds announcement, and weaker-than-expected US retail sales data, but swung into postive territory after Chair Jerome Powell's comment on economic outlook.
“The dollar shifted a little, but the market overall did not show a huge reaction,” said Shinichiro Kadota, senior strategist at Baraclays.
“Besides the presidential election, I think the focus will be on the US fiscal support, which (Fed Chair Jerome) Powell also said is essential. The Congress is still struggling with stimulus talks, and markets are eyeing if that would be resolved.”
The safe-haven Japanese yen changed hands at 105.035 against the greenback, a fraction below a 2 1/2-month high of 104.81 marked overnight.
The Bank of Japan is due to conclude its first meeting after Yoshihide Suga, a long-time aide of Shinzo Abe who pledged to continue “Abenomics” to recover employment, was officially elected as Japan's new prime minister on Wednesday.
Market participants will focus on BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's remarks about how the central bank would coordinate monetary policy with the new Suga administration.
Elsewhere, the Chinese yuan in offshore trade was near the 16-month high of 6.7652 per dollar it hit after strong retail sales and industrial output data on Tuesday.
The focus for sterling is now on Brexit tensions, following the British government's deal on Wednesday to avert a rebellion in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's own party, giving parliament a say over the use of post-Brexit powers.
The pound was last at $1.2933, having dropped more than 3.5 per cent against the greenback and the euro last week. Against the euro, it changed hands at 0.91025 pence per euro, near a 5-1/2 month low it hit earlier this week .
The Bank of England is likely to signal that it is getting ready to pump more stimulus into Britain's coronavirus-hit economy at its policy decision due later in the day.
The kiwi traded 0.3 per cent below at $0.6714, after data showed New Zealand fell into its deepest slump on record as the coronavirus outbreak paralysed business activity. The Australian dollar traded at $0.7304 after the countrys jobs data showed employment rose in August.
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
193 series of tax-free bonds issued by 14 infrastructure finance companies from FY12 to FY16 are listed and ...
In Thane, Navi-Mumbai, Raigad, the circle rates have been raised between 1.42% and 3%. In certain regions, ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Hindustan Oil Exploration at current levels. Since ...
The equity-oriented hybrid scheme will invest 65-100% in equity across market caps
The spice that banishes blandness and stodginess from food once launched a thousand ships and territory ...
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...