Forex

Forex market closed on account of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

PTI | Updated on February 19, 2020 Published on February 19, 2020

Forex market closed on account of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Forex market shut on Wednesday on account of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

Forex reserves
forex regulations
