Forex

Rupee rises 23 paise to 71.73 vs dollar

PTI | Updated on November 15, 2019 Published on November 15, 2019

Foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, increased by USD 15.2 million. Representative image   -  PTI

The Indian rupee appreciated by 23 paise to 71.73 against the US dollar on Friday as gains in domestic equity market and weakening of the American currency vis-a-vis other currencies overseas strengthened investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 71.80 then gained further ground and touched a high of 71.70, before being quoted at 71.73, registering a rise of 23 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, rupee had settled for the day at 71.96 against the US dollar.

Higher opening in domestic equities supported the local unit, forex traders said.

Domestic bourses opened on a positive note on Friday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 212.50 points higher at 40,498.98 and Nifty up 53.20 points at 11,925.30.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell marginally by 0.03 per cent to 98.13.

Market participants, however, said sustained foreign fund outflows and rising crude oil prices weighed on local currency.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, pulling out Rs 562.05 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.43 per cent to trade at USD 62.55 per barrel.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.52 per cent in morning trade.

Published on November 15, 2019
RBI AUTONOMY
currency value
currency trading
rupee
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Bitcoin close to sounding sell signal as recent rally cools