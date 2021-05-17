Rupee rises 5 paise to 73.24 against US dollar in early trade

KP Namboodri’s: God’s own tooth powder
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
The Indian rupee inched higher by 5 paise to 73.24 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday supported by positive domestic equities.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened on a flat note at 73.24 against the dollar, registering a rise of 5 paise over its previous close.
On Friday, the rupee had closed at 73.29 against the US dollar.
The rupee opened the week on a flat note against the dollar as the greenback has started on a slightly positive note this week after weakening last week, Reliance Securities said in a research note.
Most of the Asian currencies are trading weaker against the dollar and could cap the appreciation bias, the note added.
Markets could look for cues from WPI inflation data, traders said.
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 418.4 points or 0.86 per cent higher at 49,150.95. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 110.25 points or 0.75 per cent to 14,788.05.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading higher by 0.10 per cent at 90.40.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, as they pulled out Rs 2,607.85 crore on Friday, according to provisional data.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading up 0.06 per cent at $68.75 per barrel.
Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 tally mounted to 2,49,65,463 on Monday with 2,81,386 fresh cases, the lowest in 27 days, while the death toll climbed to 2,74,390 with 4,106 fatalities, according to Health Ministry data.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
Reduce aerospace imports; build synergy
A global alliance of top multinational companies hopes to fast-track funding in sustainable aviation fuel
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
The virus might have spared plant life, but India’s central government hasn’t
Karnataka’s best known tourist destination offers a melange of experiences across drama, faith, heritage, food ...
Klara is an artificial friend, an android created for a specific human purpose. But what if she can feel and ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...