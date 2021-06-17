Rupee slips 33 paise to 73.65 against US dollar in early trade

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
The rupee slipped 33 paise to 73.65 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, amid the strengthening of the greenback in the overseas market.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic unit opened at 73.65 against the dollar, registering a decline of 33 paise over its previous close.
On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 73.32 against the American currency.
The Indian Rupee started on a weaker note this Thursday against the greenback as the US dollar surged higher after the Fed’s hawkish statement, Reliance Securities said in a research note.
Asian currencies have started weaker against the greenback this Thursday morning and will weigh on sentiments, the note said, adding that the Reserve Bank of India could be present to curb volatility in the markets.
Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.60 per cent to $73.94 per barrel.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.29 per cent to 91.39.
On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 105.7 points or 0.20 per cent lower at 52,396.28, while the broader NSE Nifty was down 33.55 points or 0.21 per cent at 15,734.00.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 870.29 crore, according to exchange data.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
An abiding commitment to learning and a spirit of self-discovery turn young leaders into industry doyens
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Economist Arvind Panagariya’s tribute to his father who made a life against all odds and opened a world of ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...