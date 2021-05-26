Weekly Rupee view: Favourable factors persist

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
The rupee (INR) remains one of the best performing Asian currencies as it appreciated over the past week as well, extending the rally that it established a month ago. It has crossed over an important level of 73 and, going ahead, dollar movement and the FPI flows are likely to keep the rupee positive. Year-to-date, the Indian currency has gained about 0.4 per cent against the dollar (USD).
Busting the myth of rupee over-valuation
The trend in foreign flows during the first half of May has not been favourable for the domestic currency as there was a consistent pull-out by foreign portfolio investors (FPI). However, the numbers over the past week give positive signs as there were considerable inflows. That is, the net outflows in May now stand at ₹1,331 crore, according to data by the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL).
Notably, the net outflows before a week stood at ₹6,144 crore. Equity segment, which was under pressure due to higher volatility, seems to be gaining ground as the net outflows dropped to ₹4,915 crore compared to ₹10,266 crore a week ago. Going ahead, the equity market will most probably perform well and this can bring more foreign inflows, helping the rupee strengthen.
The rupee breached the key resistance at 73 last week and moved up further. On Tuesday, it gained by a quarter per cent and ended at 72.77. Thus, the near-term trend is clearly bullish and it will remain so until the local currency remains above the support band of 73.40 and 73.50. On the other hand, the price level of 72.30 can be a stiff resistance as the rupee has faced a sell-off twice from that level in 2021. Notably, the one-year high of rupee is 72.26. Hence, the uptrend might lose traction as INR approaches this level and the next leg of trend depends on how it reacts to that level.
The dollar index has been moving in a sideways trend over the past few trading sessions. However, it stays below the key level of 90 and the trend continues to be bearish. So, the dollar is likely to witness further depreciation wherein it can touch 89.3 in the coming week. Since 89.2 is the prior low, the price band between 89.2 and 89.3 can offer support. The daily chart of the dollar index and INR-USD is showing such a similar trend i.e., both are approaching critical levels, which could have an impact on the prevailing trend. So, one needs to be watchful of 72.30 with respect to USDINR exchange rate and 89.2 with respect to the dollar index.
The rupee managed to gain last week despite higher inflation numbers and FPI outflows. While there has been no macro data of late, the trend in the FPI fund flow and the likelihood of equity market performing better are advantageous for the rupee. Hence, it can be expected to gain in the coming week towards 72.3. But this being a crucial price point, we need to wait and see how INR reacts to this level.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
Composer Madan Mohan cried at her grave, the raja of Ayodhya sent his Mercedes to fetch her for palace ...
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On his 80th birthday, an ode to an enigma who will continue to surprise, console, cajole and taunt us
How two heavy metal wizards kicked cancer in the face
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...