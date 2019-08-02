Yen surges after Trump trade salvo wipes out dollar rally

Experience Pagani’s new hypercar on a videogame
The Huayra Roadster BC was unveiled on the Zynga game — the CSR Racing 2
The Japanese yen hit a more-than-one month high against the dollar and multi-year peaks against antipodean currencies on Friday after United States (US) President Donald Trump broke a truce in the US-China trade war, bolstering demand for safe-havens.
Trump said he would impose an additional 10 per cent tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports on September 1 after US negotiators returned from trade talks in Shanghai, saying China had failed to buy large quantities of US agricultural products as promised.
China's offshore yuan slumped to the lowest in more than a year as Trump's new levies would end a recent pause in a trade war that has forced Chinese policymakers to unleash stimulus to offset its slowing economy.
Trump's surprise announcement sent shockwaves through global financial markets and wiped out the dollar's recent rally against the yen, made after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated the central bank was not entering a prolonged easing cycle.
An escalation in trade friction between the world's two-largest economies threatens to bring further volatility to stocks and bond yields, which could weigh on the dollar and currencies from commodities exporters that trade with China.
“The yen could be bought further because of Trump's move against China with tariffs. It's important to watch the dollar because its break above 109 yen was triggered by a rise in Treasury yields, but after Trump's comments yields are going in reverse,” said Junichi Ishikawa, senior foreign exchange strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo.
Against the dollar, the yen was little changed at 107.490, just below 107.105, which was the highest since June 26. On Thursday, the dollar slumped 1.3 per cent against the yen, its biggest daily decline since May 2017. The yen was also poised to rise versus the South Korean won.
The offshore yuan was trading at 6.9670 per dollar after falling to the weakest since November 2018.
The dollar index was steady in Asia at 96.768 after falling 0.15 per cent on Thursday, its biggest daily decline in two weeks.
The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield dropped to 1.878 per cent, its lowest since November 2016 and the first time it has fallen below the technically significant two per cent level in more than two years.
Traders will focus on how Chinese financial markets react to Trump's latest salvo, but there are concerns that so-called risk-off trades will weigh on commodity currencies and those of smaller economies that rely on trade with China.
Against the Australian dollar, the yen rose to 72.87, the highest since October 2011, before trading at 73.10.
Versus the New Zealand dollar, the yen hit 70.26, the highest since June 2016.
Bids for the yen against the South Korean won were at the highest level since November 2016. Traders often sell the won when US-China trade tensions intensify, given South Korea's close economic ties with China.
The Huayra Roadster BC was unveiled on the Zynga game — the CSR Racing 2
Audi’s sports utility vehicle gets a comprehensive refresh for the 2020 model year
The vehicle is a good fit for young buyers
India chief says customers should be free to choose what is most suitable
The ITR filing due date has been extended, but don’t wait till the 11th hour
Choose a method based on your knowledge on taxation and the services you need
You need to be aware of how your past transactions are reflected in the credit report
The stock of Ajanta Pharma was on highlight on Thursday and gained 8.6 per cent accompanied by extraordinary ...
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
BSNL, market leader till about a decade ago, has been hit by inadequate investments, inefficiencies and a lack ...
In 2004, when private mobile operators began to threaten BSNL’s dominance with steep tariff cuts, the public ...
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Nandana JamesReji Joseph, a contract cable worker at BSNL in Tripunithura, Kochi, has the matter-of-fact tone ...