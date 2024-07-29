Fortune Wealth Management Company is looking at taking its AUM of Multicap Value Fund to over ₹500 crore by 2025. The company which received PMS license in March this year has mobilized ₹320 crores from its existing client base.

The Coimbatore based PMS company is also planning expansion of its client base of HNI’s by offering investor services. It will be opening representative offices in major metros such as Mumbai, Bangalore, and Chennai, a press release said.

Fortune WMC accepts a minimum investment of ₹50 lakhs and its PMS product focuses on companies with strong fundamentals across small, medium, and large cap stock categories. It offers a comprehensive range of services, serving over 10,000 clients through its network of branches and Authorized Persons across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka.

Jose C Abraham, Founder and Chief Investment Officer said there are a large number of high net-worth individuals with considerable surplus for investments. However, many of them currently achieve subpar returns as they do not avail the services of financial experts to help them realize optimal risk-adjusted returns. The company is well positioned to bridge this gap.

