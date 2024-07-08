The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has given its nod to the initial public offerings (IPOs) of Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals, Ceigall India, Orient Technologies and Gold Plus Glass Industry.

The regulator has kept in ‘abeyance’ the offering of SK Finance, a non-bank lender, without disclosing details. SK Finance planned to raise ₹2,200 crore, of which ₹500 crore was to be fresh issue and the rest offer for sale (OFS).

Akums Drugs plans to raise fresh capital worth ₹680 crore, with an OFS of 1.86 crore shares by promoters and an existing investor.

Ceigall India IPO consists of a fresh issue of ₹618 crore and an OFS of up to 1.43 crore equity shares.

Orient Technologies plans to raise ₹120 crore of fresh capital, with an OFS of up to 46 lakh equity shares by the promoter selling shareholders.

Premji Invest-backed Gold Plus Glass Industry plans to raise up to ₹300 crore in fresh capital and do an OFS of up to 1.28 crore shares by promoters and an existing shareholder.