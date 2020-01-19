FPIs remain net buyers in Jan on US-China trade deal

Quick takes
WHO alert on superbugsWorld running out of optionsThe World Health Organization warned on Friday that a dire ...
Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) remained net buyers in the Indian capital markets in January so far despite heightened geopolitical tensions between the US—Iran and domestic economic challenges.
According to the NSDL data, a net amount of Rs 10,200 crore was invested into equities while a net Rs 8,912 crore was pulled out from the debt segment. This resulted into a net investment of Rs 1,288 crore between January 1 and 17.
Majority of the FPI investment in January came a day after the signing of the US-China trade deal and going forward FPI investments are expected to grow, Harsh Jain, co-founder and COO at Groww said.
“Post a strong comeback in 2019 by the FPIs, the year 2020 began on a muted note. This was largely due to increased volatility witnessed in equity markets worldwide due to heightened geopolitical tensions between the US—Iran. This spooked the investor sentiment and FPIs chose to withdraw money from emerging markets like India,” Ajit Mishra, VP Research at Religare Broking Ltd said.
Umesh Mehta, head of research at Samco Securities said conviction of FPIs in the Indian markets seems to be diluting given the rich valuations of large caps, inflationary tendencies, expectation of a larger fiscal deficit along with other economic challenges.
On the future of FPI flows, Ajit Mishra said, “Signs of easing tensions between the US and Iran and positive developments on US-China trade deal front led to renewed buying interest by the FPIs. Going ahead, earnings and upcoming budget would play a critical role in shaping their investment trend.”
