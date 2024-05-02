Fresh From Farm, a B2B2C platform for consolidating fresh fruit demand, has raised $2 million in a pre-series A round, with participation from Inflection Point Ventures. Spearheading this investment, is Ashish Kacholia, an investor in the public markets.

Fresh From Farm takes charge of retailers’ operations, overseeing procurement, handling, sorting and distribution, enabling them to focus solely on driving sales.

A media statement said the allocated funds will be utilised for team expansion, tech enhancement and to introduce new product lines.

It said that Fresh From Farm uses a proprietary tech interface to predict and create a demand-supply equilibrium to minimise wastage of fresh produce. Fresh From Farm converts fruit vendors into mini-franchises and sources, grades and handles fruit for them allowing them to focus on only sales.

Delivery at 300-plus locations

Quoting Rohit Nagdewani, Founder of Fresh From Farm, the statement said: “Our vision of becoming India’s largest fresh fruits company aligns with our efforts to expand aggressively in New Delhi/ NCR. While currently delivering at over 300-plus locations every day, our key focus at wastage reduction and efficient demand consolidation have allowed for our retailer partners to earn an average of 29 per cent more than working through traditional channels. On the growth front, we are aiming to touch ₹100 crore ARR (annual recurring revenue) by the end of this calendar year.”

Vikram Ramasubramanian, Partner, Inflection Point Ventures, said: “The concept of buying fresh fruits sounds fresh and healthy, but the process, however, is not. Behind every purchase lies a chain of individuals -- farmers, labourers and retailers -- working tirelessly to bring these products to market. Fresh From Farm steps in as a transformative force, streamlining this process with its tech-enabled platform”.

Ashish Kacholia, Founder of Lucky Investments, said: “The Fresh From Farm team is solving a large problem for fresh fruits retailers by handling their sourcing logistics and helping their quality of life. Consolidation of demand in an otherwise fragmented and unorganised market is the key driver of the business. Rohit and his team’s deep expertise on the subject matter and their focus on unit economics allowed us to build conviction for the investment”.

The statement said that Fresh From Farm operates with an ARR of ₹40 crore. Supporting this revenue stream is a team of 50 professionals. Anchored by a facility spanning 20,000 sq ft in New Delhi, the company leverages technology to uphold quality standards and meet market demand effectively, it said.