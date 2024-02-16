GAIL Ltd.’s shares were up by 0.11 per cent after the company hosted a project for a Community Kitchen-Cum-Dining Hall in West Bengal. The project, part of GAIL’s CSR initiative, aims to uplift the socio-economic status of the community by providing nutritious meals and engaging in community programmes.

The kitchen and dining hall project covered sanitation facilities, kitchen appliances, storage facilities, and dining infrastructure. The initiative aims to address food insecurity and malnutrition, to provide access to nutritious meals and implement health and hygiene initiatives.

Ayush Gupta, Director (Human Resources) at GAIL, said, “The company believed in investing in communities and was committed to the overall growth and development of all sections of society. The establishment of a community kitchen-cum- dining hall at Thakurnagar represents a significant step towards addressing the needs of the underprivileged Matua community. Through collaborative efforts and strategic interventions, the project aims to create a positive impact on the health and socio-economic wellbeing of the community members while promoting principles of inclusivity, empowerment and sustainability.”

The company reported that it is also involved in projects in West Bengal, including Natural Gas Pipelines, City Gas Distribution, and a Coal Gasification Based Fertilizer Plant, with investments in pipeline projects and plans for further expansion in the City Gas Distribution network.

The shares were up by 0.11 per cent to Rs 184.40 at 1.40 pm on the BSE.