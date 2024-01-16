Mapping technology company Genesys International Corporation has announced the appointment of Pavan Tsunduru as its chief operating officer (COO), who will be instrumental in deploying innovative solutions across diverse sectors.

Tsunduru has held senior technology positions at various companies, including Reliance, Adani Ports, and GMR Group.

The company’s Chairman and Managing Director Sajid Malik said, “Pavan will be a pivotal addition to our team as we scale to address a host of verticals with our platform and applications.”

The Genesys International Corporation stock traded at ₹496.05 on the NSE, up by 0.15 per cent as of 1:03 pm.