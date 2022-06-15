Genesys International raises ₹250 crore from Malabar India, marquee investors

Genesys International Corporation has mopped up ₹250 crore through equity investment from Malabar India Fund and marquee investors including Sundar Iyer, Mathew Cyriac, Inder Soni, Vijay Karnani, Ashish Nanda, Kamlesh Shah, Sanjana Deepak Gupta and Abhinaya Chakravarthi.

The fund raising is intended to accelerate the company's 3D digital content programme. It recently filed for two patents for 3D mapping environment.

Sajid Malik, Chairman and Managing Director of the company, said, “This investment will be a key catalyst post the new Indian geo-spatial policy which has given a major fillip to our capabilities. We believe we will help leapfrog India’s map ecosystem.”

Shares of Genesys International closed 5 per cent higher at ₹584.30 on the BSE.