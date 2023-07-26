Gift Nifty derivatives on NSE International Exchange (NSE IX) witness another record single day trading activity of more than 3,14,900 contracts with turnover of $12.39 billion on July 25.

Trading turnover on NSE IX has been growing exponentially since the commencement of full-scale operation of NSE IX-SGX GIFT Connect (The Connect) from SGX to NSE IX on July 3. Since the first day of full-scale operations of the Connect, Gift Nifty has witnessed a total cumulative volume of 11,09,115 contracts with total cumulative turnover of $42.89 billion. These volumes demonstrate the growing participation from international investors and attractiveness of this Connect arrangement.

Gift Nifty offers access to Gift Nifty 50, Gift Nifty Bank, Gift Nifty Financial Services and Gift Nifty IT derivative contracts on NSE IX. These contracts are accessible for almost 21 hours, which overlaps Asia, Europe and Us trading hours. Gift Nifty offers a single pool of liquidity and venue to access USD denominated Nifty derivatives at NSE IX. .

