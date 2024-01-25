Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s subsidiary, Glenmark Specialty S.A. (GSSA), entered into a license agreement with Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. and 3D Medicines (Beijing) Co Ltd (3DMed) for KN035, also known as Envafolimab.

According to the company, GSSA will take on the responsibility of further developing, registering, and commercialising Envafolimab in the specified territories. Jiangsu Alphamab will act as the supplier of the product and will receive a low double-digit million US dollar amount up to launch. The focus is on making immuno-oncology treatments more accessible to cancer patients in emerging markets.

Envafolimab, marketed as ENWEIDA, has already received approval in China for the treatment of adult patients with previously treated microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or deficient MisMatch repair (dMMR) advanced tumors. This subcutaneous injection PD-L1 inhibitor has shown its potential by benefiting over 30,000 patients in China.

The shares were up by 1.22 per cent to ₹901.70 on the BSE.