The Board of Directors of Glenmark Life Sciences Limited on Monday declared an interim dividend of ₹22.50 a share for the financial year 2023–24.

The record date for reckoning the list of shareholders who would be entitled to receive the interim dividend will be October 17, the pharma major said in a notice to the exchanges. The interim dividend will be paid on or after October 23.

Shares of Glenmark Life Sciences closed marginally lower at ₹623.60 on the NSE.