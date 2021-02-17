GMM shares up 5% on stake-buy in parent’s global biz

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The shares of GMM Pfaudler Limited (GMM) were up nearly 5 per cent on Wednesday after the company announced that it had completed the acquisition of a majority stake in the global business of Pfaudler Group.
At 11:27 am, shares of GMM were trading at ₹3,908.30 on the BSE, up ₹168.80 or 4.51 per cent. It hit an intraday high of ₹3,965.00 and an intraday low of ₹3,711.95. It opened at ₹3,750.00 against the previous close of ₹3739.50.
On the NSE, it was quoting at ₹3,915.00 per share, up ₹178.90 or 4.79 per cent.
GMM on Wednesday announced that it has successfully completed the transaction to acquire a majority stake in its parent, the Pfaudler Group from private equity firm Deutsche Beteiligungs AG Fund VI, after receiving all necessary regulatory approvals.
The company has become the ultimate holding company of Pfaudler Group, with the entire business of Pfaudler being consolidated into GMM. The combined revenue of the entity is estimated to be around ₹20 billion ($267 million).
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
A new play recreates the extraordinary life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt
In 2011, during their 36th annual conference, Unesco delegates decided that World Radio Day will be celebrated ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...