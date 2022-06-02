Godrej Industries ups stake in Godrej Capital

Godrej Industries has made further investment in its subsidiary Godrej Capital Ltd (GCL) on Thursday. Consequently, the company now holds 91.81 per cent of the total paid-up share capital of GCL (formerly Pyxis Holdings Ltd), Godrej Industries informed the stock exchanges.

Godrej Industries has increased its holding from 87.11 per cent to 91.81 per cent in GCL. The total paid-up share capital of GCL Ltd as on date is ₹23.32 crore. Total consolidated income of GCL for the FY22 was ₹54.86 crore.

GCL is a core investment company, which holds equity shares of Godrej Housing Finance Ltd and Godrej Finance Ltd (formerly known as Ensemble Holdings and Finance Ltd).

Shares of Godrej Industries closed 1.75 per cent higher at ₹480.95 on the BSE.