Godrej Properties Ltd’s shares were up by 0.64 per cent after the company acquired a four-acre site in Yeshwanthpur, Bengaluru, bordering National Highway 75. The company reported that the project is expected to generate Rs 1,000 crore revenue and may expand to 5 acres with additional acquisition of land.

The site, with frontage along NH-75, is expected to yield approximately 0.7 million sq ft of saleable area, primarily comprising residential apartments in various configurations.

The location has access to Goraguntepalya and Peenya metro stations, facilitating connectivity to Bengaluru’s central business district (CBD) and other areas. Additionally, it offers accessibility to Kempegowda International Airport through Outer Ring Road – Hebbal.

Gaurav Pandey, MD and CEO, Godrej Properties, said, “Yeshwanthpur is an important micro market for us, and we are adding this land parcel to our portfolio. This will strengthen our presence in Bengaluru and complement our strategy of deepening our presence in key micro markets across India’s leading cities.”

The shares were up by 0.64 per cent to Rs 2,013.65 at 10.30 am on the BSE.