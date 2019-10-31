Why your gold is safe and may not attract a govt crack down

Quiz
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
It is unlikely that the government could be planning a ‘surgical strike’ on hoarding of gold by Indian residents. Nor, is a demonetisation-like move or an amnesty scheme likely to be rolled out in the near future.
A member of the Central Board of Direct Taxes, who spoke to BusinessLine on condition of anonymity, pointed out a press release issued by the apex tax body in 2016, which specifies the government position on holding of gold by Indians. According to the member, the circular was issued by the Modi government and it is unlikely that the government will keep changing its stance, which could create uncertainty in the financial markets.
News reports by leading media channels and news portals have suggested that the government could announce a one-time amnesty scheme for declaring ‘unaccounted gold’ and holdings beyond a limit, which cannot be explained, will be taxed at 30-33 per cent. The news has gone viral on social media.
What is the government stance as per the CBDT press release?
An official statement from Meenakshi J Goswami, the then Commissioner, Income Tax (Media and Techinical Policy), and the official CBDT spokesperson, said the position of the Income Tax law with respect to gold jewellery was as follows:
“There is no limit on holding of gold jewellery or ornaments by anybody provided it is acquired from explained sources of income, including inheritance. Vide circular dated 11/5/1994, instructions have been issued in the matter of search and seizure of gold jewellery. Ornaments and jewellery to the extent of 500 gm for a married lady, 250 gm for an unmarried lady and 100 gm for a male member would not be seized, even if prima facie, it does not seem to match the income record of the assessee. The officer conducting the search has the discretion not to seize even higher quantity of gold jewellery based on factors, including family customs and traditions.” The press release was issued by the Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue.
Indians traditionally buy gold on festivals and family occasions, which is then passed down as inheritance. It is estimated that such gold holdings could be in excess of 20,000 tonnes. Any effort to flush it out or tax it could have a huge impact on the financial markets, experts say.
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
Flying is really one of the safest modes of transport. Here’s some fact-checking by Ashwini Phadnis
While Delhi airport might be in the news for its modernisation, it has a rich historical past
Add noise cancellation to the world’s most popular wireless earphones
A lot of drama surrounded the whistleblower allegation against Infosys’s top management this month. The stock ...
The fund has delivered 8% annual returns over five- and 10-year periods
I am 32. My target is to accumulate ₹4 crore by 2045 — ₹2 crore for my child’s education and ₹2 crore for my ...
Healthy growth in core income and lower slippages are positives, but addition to stressed book and higher ...
The less-than-emphatic win inthe recent elections in Haryana, Maharashtra and J&K is an alarm for the Centre ...
Veteran theatre director Ebrahim Alkazi’s early art works are on show in Delhi’s Art Heritage and Shridharani ...
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism