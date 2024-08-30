Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) announced today that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) yesterday, on August 29, 2024, for the fabrication, supply, and launching of Double-Lane Class 70 modular steel and Bailey bridges. The agreement aims to enhance connectivity in critical forward areas along India’s borders, facilitating troop and equipment deployment.

The shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) were trading at ₹1,803.60 up by ₹46.55 or 2.65 per cent on the NSE today at 10.25 am.

GRSE’s Double-Lane Steel Bridge is the only indigenous solution of its kind, aligning with India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The bridges, with a 7.5-meter carriageway width, allow two-way traffic and can support wheeled and tracked vehicles up to 100/70 MT. GRSE has previously supplied 44 such bridges to the Border Roads Organization (BRO) under a similar MoU.

The company’s Portable Steel Bridge Division has supplied over 5,700 bridges to various entities, including the Indian Army and state public works departments. GRSE, a Miniratna Category I Company since 2006, has built 109 warships for the Indian Navy and Coast Guard, the highest number by any Indian shipyard to date.