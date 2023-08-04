Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd’s shares went up by 1 per cent after the company reported its advancement in the ServiceNow Consulting and Implementation Partner Program. Leveraging the ELLIPSE MSP platform powered by ServiceNow, Happiest Minds aims to deliver Intelligent IT and Enterprise Service Management solutions to facilitate customers’ digital transformation needs.

The company will assist organisations in modernising and scaling their IT and Enterprise Service Management landscapes, providing seamless adoption of ServiceNow’s capabilities. As a Premier Level MSP partner, Happiest Minds’ consulting-driven approach will offer tangible ROI, encouraging ServiceNow adoption among existing and new customers.

Happiest Minds said it will address multiple challenges in the market through this partnership, including value realisation from IT and Enterprise Service Management implementations, streamlining siloed processes and data, aligning tools and techniques with ITIL and similar frameworks, and introducing holistic automation in IT and Enterprise workflows.

Shares went up by 1 per cent to Rs 922 at 12.58 pm on BSE. At 2:30 pm, the share was quoting at Rs 919.60, up 0.33 per cent.