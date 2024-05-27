HCL Technologies Ltd.’s shares were up by 0.48 per cent after the company and Arm announced a collaboration to develop custom silicon chips optimised for AI workloads.

According to HCLTech, the partnership aims to enhance the computing efficiency of data centre environments for semiconductor manufacturers, system OEMs, and cloud services providers.

HCLTech will utiliSe Arm Neoverse’s Compute Subsystems (CSS) to reduce development risks and expedite the delivery of performance-enhancing, scalable solutions tailored for AI applications.

As a member of Arm Total Design, HCLTech gains preferential access to Neoverse CSS, positioning the company to manage AI workloads and meet the demands of data centres.

“HCLTech’s collaboration with Arm will contribute to the development of custom AI silicon solutions that address AI workloads in data centre environments. We look forward to advancing technology and innovation in the semiconductor industry,” said Ameer Saithu, Executive Vice President of Engineering and R&D Services at HCLTech.

Guru Ganesean, President of Arm India, added, “HCLTech’s addition to the Arm Total Design ecosystem will accelerate the delivery of custom silicon solutions. We are excited to see how they leverage their capabilities and Arm Neoverse CSS to innovate next-generation solutions.”

HCLTech’s shares were up by 0.48 per cent to ₹1,352 at 3 pm on the BSE.