HCLTech shares have climbed 1.55 per cent to ₹1,746.10 on the NSE following positive analyst reports. Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating with a target price of ₹1,705, citing the management’s positive near-term outlook, particularly in the financial services vertical. The firm noted HCLTech’s balanced portfolio and focus on wallet share gains.

Jefferies reiterated a Hold rating with a ₹1,630 target, highlighting HCLTech’s medium-term strategy aimed at industry-leading organic growth. The company expects double-digit growth in the medium term and views generative AI as a growth and margin lever.

This follows HCLTech’s recent announcement of an extended partnership with Xerox to drive innovation using AI and digital engineering services. The collaboration aims to support Xerox’s organisational reinvention and improve key business metrics.