HDFC AMC appoints Baijal as Sr Fund Manager for equities

HDFC Asset Management Company has appointed Rahul Baijal as Senior Fund Manager (Equity) and has included him as a key personnel of the fund house.

He has 21 years of experience in fund management and equity research. He had earlier worked with Sundaram Asset Management Company and Bharati Axa Life Insurance.

Earlier, the fund house has also redesignated Chirag Setalvad, Senior Fund Manager (Equities) as ‘Head – Equities’ and Shobhit Mehrotra, Senior Fund Manager (Fixed Income) and Head of Credit as ‘Head - Fixed Income’.

Nandita Menezes, Assistant Manager - Dealing and Investments has been redesignated as ‘Assistant Manager – Investment Process control, Equity Dealer (Backup).