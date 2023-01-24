HDFC Asset Management Company has reported that its net profit in the December quarter was up marginally by three per cent at ₹369 crore against ₹360 crore logged in the same period last year, on a sharp drop in debt fund asset.

Revenue from operation grew two per cent to ₹560 crore (₹550 crore), while other income increased 20 per cent to ₹103 crore (₹86 crore).

The asset under management of the fund house was up three per cent at ₹4.48-lakh crore (₹4.37-lakh crore). The equity asset rose 18 per cent at ₹2.31-lakh crore (₹1.97-lakh crore), while that of debt fell 23 per cent to ₹1.17-lakh crore (₹1.52 lakh crore).

Liquid fund asset increased 12 per cent to ₹74,700 crore (₹66,900 crore). Inflows through systematic investment plan increased 32 per cent in December to ₹1,570 crore (₹1,190 crore) through 4.13 million transactions.

