HDFC Asset Management Company has reported that its net profit in the September quarter was up six per cent to ₹364 crore against ₹344 crore logged in the same period last year.

Income was up 7 per cent at ₹649 crore (₹608 crore), largely due to a 58 per cent increase in other income at ₹104 crore (₹66 crore).

Asset under management of the fund house dipped 3 per cent to ₹4.22 lakh crore (₹4.36 lakh crore). Equity asset was up 11 per cent at ₹2.15 lakh crore (₹1.94 lakh crore), while that of debt dipped 27 per cent to ₹1.17 lakh crore (₹1.59 lakh crore).

Liquid fund asset was up 7 per cent at ₹68,100 crore (₹63,400 crore).

Inflows through systematic investment plans were up 32 per cent at ₹1,430 crore (₹1,080 crore), while the SIP asset was at ₹78,600 crore. The company has a surplus of ₹5,255 crore.