Helios Mutual Fund plans to launch as many as six new equity-oriented funds by March next year to increase its assets under management (AUM).

“We want to launch at least five-six more funds by March, 2025, so that the obvious big categories are completed. These would be equity-oriented funds,” Helios Capital Founder Samir Arora told businessline.

Helios Capital is the parent company of Helios MF, which started operations after getting the capital market regulator SEBI’s approval in August 2023. The fund house has one equity fund and one overnight fund, and its current AUM stands at around ₹1,100 crore.

“As a company we have tied up with all big distributors and private banks. We have more than 6000 distributors already signed up. We have around 27,000 customers already. Now we have to get more customers and more distributors to tie up,” Arora added.

The fund house currently has offices in 10 cities across the country and plans to open more.

Helios MF has announced that it will be launching the Balanced Advantage Fund (BAF), an open-ended hybrid fund. For it, NFO is scheduled to open for subscription on March 11 and close on March 20, 2024.

