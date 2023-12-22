Expanding its 5G network portfolio, HFCL Limited (HFCL) has developed and introduced 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) solution.

As per the stock exchange filing, HFCL’s 5G FWA Products will provide optical-fiber-like connectivity on 5G wireless networks to the customers, bridging the gap between broadband served and unserved areas with continued wireless broadband connectivity.

Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director at HFCL, said, “In urban sprawls and remote villages alike, these equipment ensure seamless wireless broadband connectivity, revolutionising communication, and information access.”

The company’s stock surged by 5.76 per cent on the NSE as of 10:21 am, trading at ₹81.75.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit