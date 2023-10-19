Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd’s shares rose 0.53 per cent after the company reported a 180 per cent increase in profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, at ₹100.62 crore compared to ₹35.88 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s revenues were down 5 per cent to ₹1,004.52 crore compared to ₹1,058.91 crore last year. Sequentially, the company’s profits were 16 per cent higher compared to ₹86.10 crore in the previous quarter.

The shares were up 0.53 per cent to ₹256.15 at 10.31 am on the BSE.