The Congress on Tuesday said that it will launch a nationwide agitation demanding Joint Parliamentary Probe (JPC) probe into the recent revelations made by the Hindenburg Research about the nexus between the Adani group and the market regulator SEBI.

The Congress workers in take out the protest in front of offices of the Enforcement Directorate in State capitals across the country on August 22.

This decision was taken at a meeting of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents, AICC General Secretaries and In-Charges here on Tuesday, which was presided over by the party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, the party General Secretary KC Venugopal and senior leader Jairam Ramesh reiterated the demand for a JPC probe into the “Adani Mega-Scam” in which they alleged the Prime Minister is “fully involved and in which the financial market regulator has been found severely compromised”.

Caste census

The party reiterated its demand for a nation-wide caste census to be conducted by the Centre. Ramesh said that the census can be carried out by the Centre only, while the State governments can carry out surveys.

Venugopal said that the nationwide campaign will also be for ensuring the protection of the Constitution of India in letter and spirit, particularly regarding the provisions of economic, social and political justice.

The Congress General Secretary disclosed that over the next few weeks, the Congress will organise public mobilisation campaigns on these three issues across the country.

On the issue of threats being faced by the minorities in Bangladesh, the party called upon the Indian government to take all possible steps to ensure that targeted attacks on religious minorities and their places of worship in Bangladesh are stopped and to ensure that they are enabled to lead a life of security, dignity and harmony.