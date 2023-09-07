Hitachi Energy India Limited has secured a contract from Ayana Renewable Power to provide a grid connection solution for their upcoming 300-megawatt (MW) solar photovoltaic power plant in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

Hitachi Energy will deliver an engineering, procurement, and construction management package. This package will make it easier to collect and transmit all of the plant’s power effectively into the national transmission system. The project is scheduled for commissioning in March 2024.

Through close collaboration with Ayana Renewables, Hitachi Energy has tailored a solution that aligns with the safety, quality, and technical standards set by the Solar Energy Corporation of India.

The shares were up by 2.99 per cent to ₹130.10 at 2.48 pm on the NSE.